Paul Heyman responds to Roman Reigns after latter was unhappy with WWE's tweet

Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier in the day to vent his frustration towards a tweet put out by WWE. The tweet in question hyped up Reigns' upcoming Universal Championship match against Finn Balor.

WWE asked their fans if they believed the first-ever Universal Champion could reclaim the title from Reigns this Friday on SmackDown, who has held it for over a year now. Reigns tagged his Special Counsel Paul Heyman in response and told him to "smarten them up."

Heyman responded by counseling The Head of The Table to settle the matter with his fists. He further added that Balor would become a better man after the "painful education" that Reigns delivers to him this Friday.

. @WWERomanReigns



My #TribalChief, I humbly #Counsel that some lessons are better served with YOUR fists. I assure you, @finnbalor will be a better man for the painful education you deliver to him in front of the entire #IslandOfRelevancy! @WWE #Smackdown @WWEonFOX @FOXTV https://t.co/ZDyhU5RYLa — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 3, 2021

Does Paul Heyman's loyalty lie with Roman Reigns?

At the 2021 Summer Slam, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal title against John Cena in a dream match. However, Reigns' celebration was cut short by the unannounced return of former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Since Paul Heyman was the former manager/advocate of Lesnar, tensions have been rising in The Bloodline and Jimmy & Jey Uso suspected that Heyman was aware of The Beast Incarnate's return.

The Usos are suspicious that Paul Heyman knew about Brock Lesnar’s return 👀 pic.twitter.com/UY9TsyRk6i — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 28, 2021

Even though Heyman pleaded that he did not know anything about Lesnar's return, the Usos were not convinced. However, judging from his actions on the last episode of SmackDown, Reigns seems to completely trust Heyman and considers him to be a part of the family.

An encounter with Lesnar for the Universal title seems imminent for Reigns but at the moment he has to overcome an obstacle in the form of Finn Balor tomorrow on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has defeated several opponents and Hall of Famers like Edge in the past to retain his title. It remains to be seen whether it will be the same with Finn Balor or if The Prince will surprise him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Rohit Mishra