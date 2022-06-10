"(Dis)Respectfully" - Paul Heyman responds to WWE, explains whether any superstar could dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, has reacted to WWE's recent tweet discussing The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter, WWE questioned which star could dethrone The Head of The Table and end his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Heyman had a simple yet powerful response to the tweet.

In reply, Heyman claimed that no one can dethrone Reigns. He wrote:

"Dear @WWE No one! (Dis)Respectfully, Paul Heyman #SpecialCounsel to @WWERomanReigns ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

Reigns is undoubtedly one of the most dominant champions in modern professional wrestling history. He has established his place at the top of the WWE food chain and has comprehensively overcome every single challenger who has stepped up to him so far.

At WrestleMania 38, he dethroned former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Since then, he hasn't defended his title. However, it has been rumored that he might face Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022.

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Paul Heyman's tweet regarding Roman Reigns. Despite having a huge fan following, it is safe to say that The Tribal Chief wasn't too acknowledged in Heyman's replies.

While some of his fans agreed with Heyman, others replied and shed light on the fact that The Head of the Table hasn't defended his title since beating Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the tweets below:

Earlier, it was noted that Reigns was scheduled to defend his WWE and Universal Championships against Riddle at Money in the Bank. However, those plans have since been nixed.

It now remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE programming. In one of his latest appearances on SmackDown, he played a crucial role in The Usos' historic win over RK-Bro.

