Paul Heyman to reunite with major client after 12 years? WWE HoFer would like to see it heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been loyal to Roman Reigns in the past few years. However, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley doesn't hate the idea of Heyman reuniting with his former client CM Punk, heading into WrestleMania 41.

In 2013, Paul Heyman turned on CM Punk when The Second City Saint was moments away from capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase for the third time in his career. This led to a rift between the two, and Punk and Heyman haven't been on the same page for a long time until recently.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) stated that he doesn't hate the idea of CM Punk and Paul Heyman reuniting on The Road to WrestleMania 41. He also thinks Punk might not be on board with the idea, but the veteran would love to see them reunite.

"I don't hate the idea of [CM] Punk and Paul [Heyman]. I don't know how Punk would feel about that, but Punk and Paul have some kind of interesting dynamic to it," Dudley said. [From 10:15 to 10:29]

Check out the podcast below:

Paul Heyman and CM Punk had a segment on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Paul Heyman was left all alone on Friday Night SmackDown when Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline. The Wiseman was forced to work with Sikoa's new army and was looking for a way out.

In June 2024, CM Punk appeared on Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago. Later, Paul Heyman came out and met his old friend and former client, seeking help in return for a favor. A few months later, Heyman returned to the brand with Punk, who agreed to help The OG Bloodline.

After helping the group inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series, Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor, which he's yet to cash in. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next in the coming weeks.

