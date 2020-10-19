Paul Heyman reveals how he adapted to the empty arena shows in WWE in 2020

Paul Heyman is a performer who has claimed that he can stand in the ring with a microphone for three hours and never run out of material. When he said that a few years ago, he likely didn't anticipate a pandemic resulting in empty arena shows for almost a full calendar year.

That has simply been the nature of 2020 and in the same year, Paul Heyman was removed as RAW Executive Director before aligning with a newly-turned Roman Reigns in August.

Speaking to TV Insider, Paul Heyman explained how he and other WWE superstars have had to adapt to performing in empty arenas:

“There is no choice but to adapt. It’s the reality of the situation. My father’s favorite joke was the pessimist says things can’t possibly get any worse. The optimist says of course they can. My father loved that joke because he felt stupid people won’t get it. The moral of that story is you have to be a realist. I look at the situation as a realist. Either we present the product in the best possible light, constantly adapting on a week-to-week basis as we move forward, or we don’t, and there is nothing to present.”

Paul Heyman also mentioned how he could adapt when an audience was present:

“If something happened during the promo, I could adapt and interact with the audience. I thought about the interaction with the audience. When you can make that musical synergy with the crowd, [it’s] the greatest high in life.”

Has empty arena shows benefited character development in WWE for superstars aside from Paul Heyman?

One could argue that the empty arena shows have given certain superstars more confidence in their promo ability. While in-ring ability is often not a problem for WWE superstars, even the best wrestlers struggle with promos and character work.

Apollo Crews is one superstar who is a clear-cut example of how empty arena shows can boost confidence in promos. He is a superstar who benefited greatly during the empty arena shows in WWE as well.

For Paul Heyman, it hasn't made too much of a difference apart from the fact that he has a new client in Roman Reigns. Even then, his relationship with Roman Reigns is seemingly nowhere close to what it was with Brock Lesnar. he simply has a different role and purpose entirely now.