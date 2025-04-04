Paul Heyman reveals why he blamed the fans for CM Punk quitting WWE

Paul Heyman once trolled fans by using CM Punk's music to get heat to promote a WrestleMania match. Heyman recently revealed why blaming the fans during the segment worked and accomplished his goal.

Punk famously walked out of WWE in January 2014 before eventually getting fired six months later on his wedding day. Chicago was part of the Road to WrestleMania that year, and Heyman knew the crowd would chant The Second City Saint's name.

The Advocate was there for one reason, which was to promote Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. He told Justin Barrasso on Substack that he had to use the crowd against themselves to make them focus on what he was trying to sell rather than CM Punk.

"In blaming the audience for Punk’s decision to leave, which would only have happened outside of my wisdom, I was directing my venom towards them, and I’d punish the audience by taking something away from them, which would be The Streak, and the only beast on the planet that could beat The Streak was Brock Lesnar. It sounds so f*cking convoluted, but when you put it in front of yourself, with that audience that night in that moment, it all made sense," Heyman said.

Paul Heyman's prediction that Brock Lesnar would conquer The Streak came to fruition at WrestleMania 30 in one of the most shocking results in WWE history. As for CM Punk, he was retired until 2021, when he signed with AEW.

But after a fallout in the Jacksonville-based promotion, hell froze over at Survivor Series 2023 when Punk returned to WWE.

Paul Heyman makes huge CM Punk announcement on SmackDown

More than a decade after his infamous RAW promo in Chicago, Paul Heyman broke some fantastic news for CM Punk last Friday on SmackDown. Heyman announced that Punk will finally get his WrestleMania main event dream at Night 1 in Las Vegas.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match is set to end the show on Saturday night. Punk was in tears when he realized that his dream was finally happening.

While some fans don't understand why the triple threat match is happening, more intrigue was created when CM Punk revealed that the favor Paul Heyman owed him wasn't being granted a main event spot at WrestleMania 41.

