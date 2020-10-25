Paul Heyman has been the manager of heel champions like CM Punk and Brock Lesnar in the past in WWE. He recently aligned with Roman Reigns following the latter's recent return to WWE television earlier this year.

Heyman has, in a way, helped Reigns cement his heel turn in 2020. But, this isn't the first time that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have combined in WWE, as Heyman was the one who brought them to the main roster to be CM Punk's henchmen all those years ago.

Ahead of this weekend's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Paul Heyman opened up about his relationship with Roman Reigns, and how Punk and The Shield played a part in Reigns and Heyman combining on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman explains his relationship with Roman Reigns

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Heyman spoke about Roman Reigns ahead of The Tribal Chief's match against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. He said that him teaming with Reigns has been in the works for a very long time:

"If you review how Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster, it was just about 8 years ago to the day where Roman Reigns debuted as part of The Shield. The Shield was brought in by Paul Heyman to protect the title reign of the then champion CM Punk. So this has been in the works ever since Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster and I would dare say, this has been in the works since the day Roman Reigns was born. So what do I like about it? Every single solitary thing about it. How long has it been in the works? Really, since the beginning of time as Roman Reigns knows it to be.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Paul Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns on the SmackDown after SummerSlam. Reigns then went on to win the Universal title at Payback.

He began a feud with Jey Uso on the Blue brand, and the two wrestled each other at Clash of Champions, where Reigns won. At Hell in a Cell, Reigns will put his title on the line against Jey Uso yet again, in an "I Quit" match.