Paul Heyman reveals his genius move when turning into a babyface in 2024

Paul Heyman officially became a babyface in 2024, particularly after June 28, when he declared to Solo Sikoa that he wasn't his Tribal Chief. He then revealed the genius move behind the transition.

Paul Heyman has been a babyface in the eyes of fans, even when he was a villain. He has a firm place in the hearts of WWE fans after being on-screen for several years through his associations with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. It's incredible to see just how dedicated he continues to be after multiple decades in the wrestling business.

Speaking to the New York Post, Paul Heyman explained the intricate psychology when speaking of the differences between being a villain and babyface:

"My rhythm as a villain is to end sentences on a dagger that are not only toward the opponent but stick and twist into the audience,” Heyman said. “The rhythm as a protagonist is to stick and twist the intended opponent or the adversary, but not the audience. To have the audience do the stick and twist with you as your chorus.”

WWE continued to tease Paul Heyman's favor to CM Punk on RAW

When CM Punk joined Roman Reigns' team as the final member of the Survivor Series team, it wasn't free of cost. There were two reasons behind it happening. The first was CM Punk's loyalty to Paul Heyman. Second, there was a favor that Heyman promised CM Punk.

On the penultimate episode of RAW to the Royal Rumble as well as the go-home show, Punk touched upon that favor without revealing what it was. There has, however, been a lot of speculation regarding what the favor could be. Some fans have suggested that the favor is a #30 spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Historically, the #30 match has produced more winners than any other spot.

In December, Punk pointed to the spot where the WrestleMania sign hangs from the Royal Rumble onwards, hinting that the favor could be related to WrestleMania.

