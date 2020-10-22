Paul Heyman reveals how long his alliance with Roman Reigns has been planned

Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman isn't a conventional one. They have both made it clear that it's not like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar alliance. In fact, Roman Reigns doesn't even claim to be a Paul Heyman guy.

It appears more as though Paul Heyman is a Roman Reigns guy. Either way, in their short time together, Paul Heyman has done wonders in helping enhance the image of Roman Reigns' heel character.

When speaking to Metro.UK, Paul Heyman explained that his alliance with Roman Reigns wasn't something that was recently planned. He stated that it has been in the works since his days with The Shield:

“So this has been in the works ever since Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster and I would dare say this has been in the works since the day Roman Reigns was born."

He then proceeded to say that it has been in the works for far longer than just that, implying that their partnership was something aligned with the stars:

"So, what do I like about it? Every single solitary thing about it, I like. How long has it been in the works? Really since the beginning of time, as Roman Reigns knows it to be.”

Does Roman Reigns need Paul Heyman to go forward?

Upon listening to the opinions of fans and legends, it was clear that everyone wanted to see this version of Roman Reigns for a long time. Even when he was the most hated and polarizing figure in WWE, fans always acknowledged the fact that Roman Reigns didn't lack the talent - he was simply placed in the wrong role.

The WWE brass had tried to force the idea of Roman Reigns as the next John Cena so much that it ended up backfiring. Luckily, his character would get a more positive reception from fans after his miraculous return from leukemia. While he had moments where he had gotten jeered in between, the consensus now seems to be that Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief persona is the best character that WWE has had in years.

It's hard to disagree with that sentiment.