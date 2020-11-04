Paul Heyman reveals why Roman Reigns couldn't have been a heel a year ago

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe earlier this year when he ambushed and attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. Fans were surprised at the manner of the attack because it felt like something a heel would do.

On the following SmackDown, his heel turn was confirmed when he aligned with Paul Heyman.

Heyman, in a recent appearance on Sports Illustrated Media podcast, revealed why Roman Reigns could not have portrayed his current gimmick even a year ago.

Paul Heyman on why Roman Reigns couldn't be a heel earlier

Heyman revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as Roman Reigns himself, wanted a heel turn for a long time, but they couldn't do it.

The former Advocate of Brock Lesnar explained the reason why it couldn't happen earlier:

"Roman Reigns could not pull off this portrayal of the top star in the industry, even a year ago. He wasn't weather or seasoned or experienced enough. He still worked too young. Now, you look at his face and see some seasoning and weathering. He was beating the crap out of his cousin inside Hell in a Cell and he says, 'I did this to you when we were kids and here we are 35 years old doing this.' He looks 35. He looks like a badass 35, but he looks 35. Before, he looked late 20s, early 30s and he was still too young. He wasn't grizzled and didn't have any scars. Now, you see the wars on his face. You see the pressure and obligation and responsibility and accountability and the sheer burden." (H/T Fightful)

Heyman said that the burden and weight of main eventing WrestleMania and being the top guy in WWE is now shown on Reigns' face.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship for the second time at Payback when he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman. He has since shown an entirely different side of him as The Tribal Chief, defeating and demoralising his own cousin brother Jey Uso, and putting the former tag team champion in his place.

Reigns will next face off against Randy Orton at Survivor Series in a champion vs champion clash later this month. It will be interesting to see where his character goes from here.