Paul Heyman reveals The Rock's real role in WWE

WWE veteran Paul Heyman has shared a tidbit about The Rock's real role in the company. The Wiseman talked about the former WWE Champion during an interview with The New York Post.

The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) was heavily featured on the Road to last year's WrestleMania. He competed on Night One, where he pinned the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. On Night Two, he made every effort to assist Roman Reigns, but his plans were thwarted by a surprise appearance from The Undertaker.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman revealed The Rock's real role in WWE. The Hall of Famer explained that the creative department follows a process to ensure a seamless flow of ideas and pitches. He further said that The Final Boss "has to be" part of that flow.

“There is a leadership by example to be set by someone who’s on the board of directors, much like Dwayne’s responsibilities as just a star of a movie are far different than when he’s one of the executive producers of the movie as well. So he’s not just a talent, he’s a member of the board of directors. And so, there is a process by which creative has to flow seamlessly here, and he has to be part of that seamless flow. There’s a balancing act, and I think he and everyone involved in potential Rock creative are finding that balance.” [H/T NY Post]

Paul Heyman's potential role on the Road to WrestleMania 41

Heyman will most certainly be a key factor leading up to WrestleMania 41. He owes CM Punk a favor, and the former WWE Champion is set to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

There's a strong possibility that the favor will come into play at some point on the Road to The Show of Shows. The question is, how does it impact Paul Heyman's bond with Roman Reigns, or could it create a rift between the two stars?

