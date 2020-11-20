Create
Paul Heyman reveals his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns during Brock Lesnar feud

Heyman shaking hands with Roman Reigns
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 20 Nov 2020, 08:54 IST
Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns is currently the most dominant duo in all of sports entertainment. Heyman has had nothing but praise for Reigns, ever since The Tribal Chief joined forces with him a short while ago.

Heyman recently shared a throwback picture on his official Twitter handle, from the time Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were featured in a backstage interview with Michael Cole. Heyman made Cole leave the spot during the early moments of the segment and conducted the interview himself.

In his tweet, Heyman stated that even though he and Roman Reigns were on opposite sides at that time, he had nothing but respect and admiration for the current Universal Champion. Check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's pairing has been quite possibly the best WWE booking this year

Roman Reigns came back to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2020 and hinted that he had finally embraced his dark side. Reigns later revealed that he had aligned with Paul Heyman of all people, someone who used to manage his biggest rival in the past.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had numerous battles in the past, with Heyman being on the latter's side throughout the rivalry. With Brock Lesnar out of the picture, Heyman has managed to form an alliance with Reigns, and this never-before-seen association has been nothing but intriguing so far.

Published 20 Nov 2020, 08:54 IST
