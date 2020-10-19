Paul Heyman reveals the true difference between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's careers

Roman Reigns is the newest superstar who Paul Heyman has unexpectedly taken under his wing. One could even argue that the term "taken under his wing" is incorrect since Roman Reigns has suggested that he isn't necessarily a "Paul Heyman guy" the same way that Brock Lesnar is.

There has been a lot of interest in how Paul Heyman will impact Roman Reigns' career and given how his character progression has been, it's safe to assume that Paul Heyman's impact on The Tribal Chief has been a positive one.

When asked by TV Insider about what the difference between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is, Paul Heyman admitted that their goals and objectives are similar, but Roman Reigns knows that history may not favor or remember him decades down the line:

That’s a difficult question to answer because it’s very hard to differentiate the vision and goals and desires of Roman Reigns behind the scenes [from those] on camera at the moment. They are one and the same. Roman Reigns accomplished a body of work in his first eight years on the main roster in WWE that will go down in history. To his enormous credit, he looked back at that body of work and felt very unfulfilled and unsatisfied because, much like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, Roman realized history will be unappreciative of Roman Reigns’ contribution to the narrative of WWE 25, 50 and 100 years from now.

Paul Heyman stated that Roman Reigns has set a new challenge for himself - to make sure that the past eight years is only a set up for something even bigger and better:

As he enters his prime, Roman decided to challenge himself to put forth a body of work that would make the past eight years pale in comparison—make people realize that the past eight years was the warmup for...the true Hall of Fame, legendary portion of his career. Everything you’ve seen Roman Reigns accomplish until now was just setting the table for the history you’re going to witness unfold in the next few weeks, months, years. He was just getting ready for this portion of his career.

Can Paul Heyman help take Roman Reigns to the next level?

Advertisement

One could argue that the new Tribal Chief version of Roman Reigns doesn't need Paul Heyman to take the next big step in his career. However, there's no denying that Paul Heyman's impact has been a positive one so far and could result in something interesting.

However, if Roman Reigns' career trajectory goes the more organic route, there is nothing that can stop him from becoming among the all-time greats. Fans always knew that Roman Reigns had the potential, it's just that WWE was a bit late in the proper execution of his new character.