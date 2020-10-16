Paul Heyman reveals what Vince McMahon told investors about him

Paul Heyman has had several roles in WWE over the years. From being an on-screen manager, to being a commentator, a writer behind the scenes, or executive director of RAW, Heyman has done it all.

His last backstage role was the RAW executive director role, and he was in that position for a year as he was appointed in June 2019 and removed from that position in June 2020. Despite being removed from that role, he remains in WWE, and recently returned to WWE television as the manager of Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Heyman, in a recent interview, revealed what Vince McMahon told about him to WWE's investors on a conference call after he was removed from his RAW executive director role.

What Vince McMahon told WWE investors about Paul Heyman after he was removed his RAW executive director role

Paul Heyman spoke to NYPost in a recent interview, where he spoke about numerous things, including his role as RAW exeutive director. Heyman didn't divulge too many details as he said that the role was "the absolute highest level of the inner sanctum of WWE".

But Paul Heyman did reveal what Vince McMahon told investors following his dismissal from the role. The former Advocate of Brock Lesnar said that what McMahon told investors about him was his "favorite part of being the Raw executive director":

"That being said, my favorite part of being the Raw executive director happened after my time as Raw executive director when Vince McMahon, that chairman of the board, on a quarterly investors call, was asked about Paul Heyman no longer being the Raw executive director and the only comment Vince had was how much he liked the creativity I brought to the job. When someone has been replayed from an executive position that high up in the company and the chairman of the board has nothing but praise, it speaks to the level of satisfaction he had with the job that I had done in an overall sense… and I mean that very sincerely by the way."

He said he enjoyed working with talent in his role as RAW executive director and developing the likes of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey was a "crucial part" of his job.