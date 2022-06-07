Paul Heyman has some tough words for popular star looking to challenge Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman directed a grave warning towards Riddle after he expressed the desire to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This week, Riddle beat The Miz in comprehensive fashion while The Street Profits picked up a win over The Usos. Speaking with Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk, The Original Bro mentioned that he would be on SmackDown later this week and put The Tribal Chief on notice in a bid to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman did not take too kindly to this statement and shared his opinions on Twitter. In a tweet directed at Riddle, The Wiseman suggested that he was running the risk of having The Head of The Table deal with him personally. Heyman noted that it would not end well for the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

"Those who rebel against the Tribal Chief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of Roman Reigns dealing with them personally!" Heyman tweeted.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline injured Randy Orton

The Usos and RK-Bro went to war on the May 20 episode of SmackDown during the Tag Team Title Unification matchup.

The two teams put on a spectacle with both the RAW and SmackDown tag titles on the line. However, Roman Reigns interfered in the matchup to tilt the odds in favor of The Bloodline.The Head of the Table helped Jey Uso maintain his footing on the top rope while Riddle crashed down to the mat.

Main Event Jey then hit a vicious Splash on The Original Bro for the win. In the aftermath of the match, The Bloodline initiated a brutal beatdown on Randy Orton. They decimated The Viper with the steel steps before brutalizing Riddle. Orton hasn't been on TV since that night and his partner later revealed that The Apex Predator was dealing with a severe back injury.

Riddle has been itching for a fight with The Tribal Chief ever since The Bloodline put Randy out of commission. He even called Roman a "Tribal piece of trash" on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Riddle gets a shot a dethroning the Head of the Table from the "Island of Relevancy."

