Current WWE personality reasons why Roman Reigns is a bigger bet than Brock Lesnar

WWE's resident wise man and Special Counsel Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns has what it takes to replace Brock Lesnar as the biggest act in WWE.

Paul Heyman turned his back on his long-time client Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble when he handed the WWE Championship to Reigns which the Head of the Table used to smack Lesnar across the face. This cost Brock the WWE Championship as Bobby Lashley covered Reigns to make the pin.

Speaking with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on After the Bell, Heyman reasoned why he sided with Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

"What makes Roman Reigns a bet for the future, even against Brock Lesnar, is that – A) Roman Reigns is also a D1 athlete. B) No pun intended, or maybe all puns intended for the name of the crew that surrounds the Tribal Chief, it’s a Bloodline. His father and his uncle were extraordinary athletes in a day when they were presented as savages," Heyman said. [0:34-1:00]

Heyman put Reigns over as a driven individual with no fear of the Beast Brock Lesnar.

"He's driven, he's ambitious, and he pushes himself past his limits. he acknowledges his own limitations and he’s willing to fight against them. He has no fear of Brock Lesnar, either on camera or behind the scenes. Roman Reigns is every bit the Tribal Chief that he presents himself to be on television. And he’s willing to take a beating." [1:16-1:41]

Roman Reigns will face Goldberg at Elimination Chamber

While the Beast awaits the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, Reigns will have to defend his title against another brutal opponent in the form of Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

This week on SmackDown, Roman was suddenly interrupted by the shocking return of the WCW veteran.

Goldberg announced that he did acknowledge Reigns, but only as his next opponent. He challenged the Head of the Table at Elimination Chamber in a match that was originally planned for WrestleMania 36.

