Roman Reigns has something 'new' planned for Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns is hell-bent on declaring supremacy in WWE as The Tribal Chief, and on the season premiere of SmackDown, he will be taking on Braun Strowman.

Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet. Don’t worry about my bloodline. When I’m done with you tomorrow night on #SmackDown live, none of your family will ever want to join this business. https://t.co/C7iSkoVHtR — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 16, 2020

Roman Reigns, in his new heel persona, has held nothing back when discussing Braun Strowman, ahead of defending the WWE Universal Championship. In an interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman gave a preview of what Strowman can expect on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' game plan is break out something new against Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns has been doing many things differently since SummerSlam, and Paul Heyman says that's exactly what he's going to do on SmackDown. He said:

"Well everything that Roman Reigns has done since he return at SummerSlam has been new, unique and different. And our gameplan walking into the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday is to breakout something, new unique and different again Braun Strowman."

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman also said that people in the WWE locker room were not fans of Roman Reigns' new attitude. He said:

"Saying that and that being said, I don't know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he's got since he's come back. I don't know if it's because he's got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I'm not really a fan of it, and I don't think too many of the guys are in the locker room."

I was told my interview with @BraunStrowman was dropping Friday, well I guess that meant Friday in India cuz it’s live now on the @SKProWrestling YouTube!



The big guy had some great comments on Roman Reigns, Keith Lee, his Universal Title run and more! https://t.co/HN1AUTSYFP — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) October 15, 2020

It'll be interesting to see how this match will unfold on WWE SmackDown.