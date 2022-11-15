Paul Heyman's alliance with former US Champion was never going to succeed, ex-WWE personality says

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell believes Paul Heyman's association with Cesaro was destined to fail from the start.

Mantell, better known to WWE fans as Zeb Colter, managed The Real Americans (Cesaro and Jack Swagger) between July 2013 and April 2014. The tag team separated on the post-WrestleMania 30 episode of RAW when Cesaro surprisingly joined forces with Heyman.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend questioned why WWE's decision-makers broke up The Real Americans:

"One day they just came up to me and said, 'Oh, we're taking Cesaro and putting him with Heyman,'" Mantell recalled. "I said, 'Why?' 'Well, you know, I think he'll get a lot more heat with Heyman.' I said, 'Okay, do what you wanna do.' Four weeks later, Heyman didn't even have him. They took him away from Heyman." [2:27 – 2:42]

Mantell added that he never understood why anyone thought Cesaro would be better suited alongside Heyman:

"I don't see how Heyman could handle that gimmick anyway. That's not Heyman's style at all." [2:44 – 2:49]

Cesaro's alliance with Paul Heyman was widely viewed as a disappointment. Their on-screen partnership ended in July 2014.

Why Cesaro was overshadowed alongside Paul Heyman

Heyman has had great success working alongside dozens of wrestlers throughout his career, most notably Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and now Roman Reigns.

Lesnar's biggest career victory came at WrestleMania 30, where he ended The Undertaker's 21-match WrestleMania undefeated streak. At the same event, Cesaro won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Heyman repeatedly mentioned The Beast Incarnate's WrestleMania triumph during his promos with Cesaro. As a result, The Swiss Superman was often treated as an afterthought.

In August, Mantell told Sportskeeda Wrestling that WWE missed an opportunity by separating The Real Americans too early.

