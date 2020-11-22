Paul Heyman's backstage message to Murphy revealed 

Murphy started out as a tag team wrestler in NXT. While he did achieve some success on the Black & Gold brand, it was rather short-lived. Murphy's career got a new lease of life when he joined 205 Live and eventually won the Cruiserweight Championship.

After joining the main roster, Murphy was again left in the mid-card and was not doing anything significant on SmackDown before then RAW Executive Director, Paul Heyman pulled him aside and told him that he wanted Murphy on the red brand.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the 'After the Bell' podcast, Murphy revealed that Paul Heyman played a major role in his career.

''I wrestled Bryan the week after that and killed that. I wrestled Ali the week after that and killed that. Then I was off TV and I’m wondering, what’s going on. I feel like I gave two of the best matches of the year back to back and then I’m not seen again. Then Paul Heyman wanted me on Raw and much respect to Paul. He pulled me aside and he said some real kind words to me. He wanted me to come to Raw and asked if there was anything holding me to SmackDown. I said I want to put my best foot forward. I got drafted from SmackDown to Raw last year.'' (H/t: WrestlingNews)

How Paul Heyman helped Murphy

Paul Heyman is known to be a supporter of young talent and did his best to push Superstars like Murphy, Aleister Black and Ricochet while he was the creative head of Monday Night RAW. While Ricochet and Black failed to make a mark, Murphy has cemented himself as one of the more prominent WWE Superstars on SmackDown after his program with Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family.

Murphy also stated that he is looking forward to feuding with Sami Zayn in the future, now that he is done with The Messiah.