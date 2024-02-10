Paul Heyman's comment on SmackDown hints at major spoiler about WrestleMania plans for The Rock

Paul Heyman made a comment to Triple H on SmackDown that may very well give an idea of what the road to WrestleMania will look like for The Rock. In a short yet interesting segment, the Special Counsel of The Tribal Chief hijacked a meeting to inform The Game about something important.

This week on SmackDown, Bron Breakker spoke to Triple H backstage, who expressed his excitement for the young star's career and what he has to bring to the big stage. As the 26-year-old asked for advice on whether he should sign with RAW or SmackDown, the meeting was hijacked by Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman said that not only is he returning next week with Roman Reigns, but he will also be with The Rock. This seemingly cements the fact that Roman Reigns and The Rock will be side-by-side heading into WrestleMania and not standing across the ring facing each other.

It looks like the best road to WrestleMania in several years, and there was a lot of hype following the press conference as Roman Reigns and The Rock exited the arena, walking like an impressive tag team.

That's exactly what we might see, and we'll have a better idea about it next week. This makes the February 16 episode of SmackDown a can't-miss edition.

