Paul Heyman's creative control over 'catering crew' stars who have moved to WWE SmackDown revealed

Paul Heyman is currently in an extremely powerful position on WWE SmackDown, as he is the 'Special Consultant' for the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. However, when it comes to his power over the creative direction of other WWE Superstars, it appears that he has no power left, despite previously having been the Executive Director on RAW.

According to a report by Fightful Select, it seems that Paul Heyman does not have any power over the creative direction of other WWE Superstars currently.

Paul Heyman's creative control on WWE SmackDown revealed

Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of RAW for a very long time, after getting that position in 2019. In that position, Paul Heyman built a focus group of Superstars that he wanted to push to the very top and build the show around those Superstars.

Termed as the 'catering crew', this was not the first time that Paul Heyman had gone down that road. Previously, Paul Heyman had selected six men to build SmackDown around when he was the General Manager back in the day. At that time, those six men made up the entire SmackDown brand and were the leading men on the brand for a very long time. Those original six men were:

Eddie Guerrero Kurt Angle Edge Chris Benoit Chavo Guerrero Rey Mysterio

These men were the center of the wrestling-heavy SmackDown show that became so popular early in the day.

On WWE RAW, Paul Heyman apparently had a similar group of Superstars that he wanted to push. They were stars who were not getting television time during their time on SmackDown before, so he took them from there and put them on RAW to give them a push:

Aleister Black Andrade Zelina Vega Buddy Murphy Apollo Crews AOP

Advertisement

Unfortunately, AOP got injured, and with the exception of Buddy Murphy, Zelina Vega, and Apollo Crews, the rest lost their momentum once Paul Heyman was removed from his position.

Now, after the WWE Draft, Murphy, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews are all on SmackDown. However, according to the report from Fightful Select, Paul Heyman has no control over their runs in WWE anymore, as in his current role, he does not have that kind of creative power.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Braun Strowman here.