Paul Heyman's eyes red from tears after Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL [Unseen footage] 

Paul Heyman was an emotional mess after Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The final moments of the main event of Night Two of 'Mania saw Cody Rhodes pinning Roman Reigns to finally finish his story. He celebrated in the ring with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and several top WWE Superstars immediately after.

While Rhodes was celebrating, The Rock and Paul Heyman tended to a defeated Roman Reigns at ringside. The Wiseman approached Reigns and looked beyond horrified over the realization that the legendary reign had come to an end. The WWE Hall of Famer sported red, puffy eyes and was in tears.

Check out the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns wanting a change in his character during the pandemic

Reigns was off WWE TV during the early months of the pandemic in 2020. He made his big return at SummerSlam 2020 as a heel.

While speaking with Rick Rubin on Tetragrammaton, Paul Heyman opened up about Reigns wanting to undergo a character change upon returning to WWE TV:

"I'm still there as executive director. Roman Reigns has taken time off. With his condition, he's not exposing himself to this pandemic that we don't have a grasp on how severe it can be quite just yet. And, at the same time, he's had enough of the creative. These things are running concurrently. The feud-rivalry-story with Baron Corbin over dog food, and the infamous 'suffering succotash' promo, had weighed on him enough to where he said, 'I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further as the Big Dog.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Reigns' heel turn was the biggest point of his career. He has been on an iconic run since then and will go down as one of the greatest on-screen villains in the history of WWE.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Were you happy with the result of WrestleMania XL's main event? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion