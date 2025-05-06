Paul Heyman's reasons behind turning against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 were legit, says WWE veteran

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were both in shock at WWE WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman betrayed them and aided Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer said The Wiseman's reason for turning his back on his friends was legit following Monday Night RAW.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman explained why he turned on Roman Reigns and what made him betray CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer went off on Jey Uso and stated how The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint treated him when he gave everything to the two men.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer spoke highly of Paul Heyman's promo from Monday Night RAW. While explaining the dynamics between a heel and babyface, Dreamer stated that Heyman's reasons from the red brand regarding his turn on Reigns and Punk were legit.

"Babyfaces; they state the truth. They fight for what's right, and they're the good. The bad guys, like Paul Heyman, they have a version of the truth, but a jilted version of the truth. Paul pleading his Paul Heyman case about him and his best friend, CM Punk, and him being The Wiseman to Roman Reigns, and everything that Paul said does have legitimacy, which is brilliant because he's basically telling the truth," Dreamer said. (From 02:02 to 02:39)

Roman Reigns and CM Punk could reportedly team up in WWE against Paul Heyman's alliance

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker made an example out of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, who tried to get hold of Paul Heyman for answers.

The beatdown inadvertently sealed Reigns and Punk's future together for a while, as they have common enemies to take care of in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there are plans for a tag team match, as Roman Reigns and CM Punk would go up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in the coming months.

However, the report states it won't take place at a B-level WWE premium live event like Backlash and would rather happen at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam, which is set to be two nights.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

