Bianca Belair beat Natalya on SmackDown this week, with a little inadvertent help from Bayley, who was on commentary for the match. Belair was also a part of the SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series.

Paul Heyman calls Bianca Belair the "future" of WWE

Bianca Belair was one of the guests on this week's episode of Talking Smack, which was hosted by Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman is clearly a big admirer of Bianca Belair and called her the "future" of WWE and the women's division. Heyman also had praise for the Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford:

I would be remiss if I don't also let Bianca know and I think she knows this quite well, you're the future of the women's division. And that's a word that is thrown around here a lot, but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials. You bring those credentials and that credibility to WWE and what you do is truly worthy of the tagline the 'EST of WWE.' I am in awe of the magnitude of your talent.

You know, my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings of admiration are bestowed upon you as well and I think that you know that and so for me to talk about the Street Profits to Bianca would be a disservice to Bianca. I have nothing but respect and admiration for you and you know that.

Biana Belair replied to what Paul Heyman said, thanking him for the kind words. She also made it a point to mention how much his words also men to the Street Profits:

I know I get up here and I go on and on about how I'm this and I'm that and you know, I call it a humble brag. But at the end of the day to hear that from you, it means so much to me and I know how much you mean to the Street Profits, I know how much your words mean and just thank you so much.

It looks like WWE are setting Bianca Belair up for a feud against former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Bayley was on commentary for Belair's match on Friday night.

