Paul Heyman says new WWE recruit could become "a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years"

Paul Heyman has expressed his optimism over the latest batch of WWE recruits, including Parker Boudreaux, Bobby Steveson and Bronson Rechsteiner. In a recent interview, Heyman described Rechsteiner, son of WWE legend Rick Steiner, as someone who could become a "huge star for the next 20 to 25 years."

Heyman once led ECW to temporary greatness in the 1990s. He is often considered a creative genius in the wrestling world. He served as the executive director of WWE RAW from 2019-2020.

In a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, the special counsel to current Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked about a potential future clash between The Tribal Chief and new WWE recruit Parker Boudreaux. In typical Paul Heyman fashion, he used the opportunity to praise numerous names who have recently started training with WWE.

"Rick Steiner's son (Bronson) is in the current PC class. There's someone else that could truly become a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years. So there's a crop out there of hot talent that's ready to become the next generation of WrestleMania main events. Parker Bordreaux has some very stiff competition to deal with." - Esquire Middle East

Boudreaux has been a buzzworthy prospect, as many fans have compared him to Brock Lesnar. But Paul Heyman specifically praised Rechsteiner, a compliment that speaks volumes to the newcomer's potential.

Paul Heyman praises Parker Boudreaux and Bobby Steveson

Parker Boudreaux

Along with Bronson Rechsteiner, Paul Heyman pulled no punches when it came to heaping praise on Parker Boudreaux and Bobby Steveson, too. Both of these prospects have a considerable background in the amateur sport.

"Parker Bordreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously. He's not just a meathead. He's a six foot three, six foot four 300 pound athlete who has one hell of a head on his shoulders. So Parker Bordreaux is doing what everyone else does. He's starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he's got to work his way up to the top. There's a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely."

"Bobby Steveson is in his class. Bobby Steveson is from the University of Minnesota, Brock's alumni. Bobby Steveson's brother, Gable Steveson has publicly declared his intention to either go to the Olympics, UFC or WWE. He's the number one college wrestler on the face of the planet today."

Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, my interview with the legendary advocate, producer and promoter Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle)



Read here:https://t.co/IlGYamPSSe — William Mullally (@whmullally) March 18, 2021

With an eye towards the future, Paul Heyman will likely be following the careers of the above-mentioned names very closely in the months and years to come.