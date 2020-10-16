Paul Heyman says they haven't even scratched the surface of Roman Reigns' heel character

Roman Reigns' return to WWE has been remarkable, and even more astonishing was his pairing with Paul Heyman. The man who stood behind the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk is now whispering in the years of Roman Reigns. It also did what the WWE Universe wanted for years, and that was him turning heel.

Roman Reigns is on a journey, or at least, that's what Paul Heyman told the New York Post in an interview about Reign's heel turn.

Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns has a fascinating journey ahead

Paul Heyman believes that WWE Universe has not yet seen the true villainous version of Roman Reigns but only a portion of his real persona. He said: (H/T New York Post)

"I find it very funny how everyone is so quick to jump the gun that we are presenting this purely villainous version of Roman Reigns. The reason why I say that is, we haven’t even scratched the surface of the depths this character can go to. We’re not even out of the gate yet when it comes to that. There’s a long narrative and a fascinating journey ahead. All we’ve done is taken away the kissing babies and smiling into the camera and trying to put smiles on people’s faces of his personality, which a lot of people had trouble buying into from the get-go."

It's an interesting choice of words from Paul Heyman but adds to the intrigue that Roman Reigns will be a shadow of his former self on the road ahead, which can only be a good thing.