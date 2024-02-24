Paul Heyman says he never liked 39-year-old SmackDown star

Paul Heyman has been attached to Roman Reigns at the hip, except for a little while with Brock Lesnar, since 2020. However, when it comes to a specific star, The Wiseman confessed that he never liked him.

Kevin Owens and Heyman crossed paths on SmackDown this week before Heyman confessed.

As for Heyman, throughout his career, putting aside what he did to make ECW the popular brand it still is today, he has attached himself to top stars as their manager. "Paul Heyman guys" is an enviable brand and a who's who of the wrestling world.

Be it Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Big Show, or, more recently, Roman Reigns, he's always been the man who works with the best wrestlers. Unfortunately, this has meant he's made several enemies over the years, and Kevin Owens can safely be counted as one.

While working with Roman Reigns, they've encountered Owens more than a few times, with the star pushing the Tribal Chief to his limit each time without fail. Even when he was working with Brock Lesnar, they came across Owens in MSG, leading to a match where Lesnar was pushed to his limits.

Thus, it was not a surprise that Paul Heyman turned to Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller to confess that he hated Kevin Owens, saying that he had never really liked him.