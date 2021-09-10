"It would be a pleasure to watch"- Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns will retire WWE Legend

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to send out a warning to Jeff Hardy suggesting that Roman Reigns will retire him.

In an interview with James Stewart of Wrestling Inside The Ropes, The Charismatic Enigma said that he wants to win the Universal Championship and further added that he would want to face Roman Reigns in a dream match before he retires.

Reacting to the statement, Heyman stated that although he admired Hardy for his accomplishments, it would be his pleasure to see Reigns smashing him into retirement.

"I am a great admirer of all @JEFFHARDYBRAND's accomplishments, and also of the fact he's arrogant enough to spell his twitter handle in ALL CAPS. Great branding! It would be a pleasure to watch my #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns SMASH Jeff into his well-earned @WWE retirement!", Paul Heyman Tweeted.

What awaits Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns has been on a roll ever since becoming the Universal Champion. He has defeated legends like Edge and John Cena on back-to-back pay-per-views.

Last week on SmackDown, he retained his title over Finn Balor. However, WWE recently announced that The Tribal Chief will be defending his title once again, against The Prince.

After their match last week, as Roman headed to the back, red lights blinked twice with the sound of a heartbeat blaring over the speakers, which could be a potential tease for Finn's Demon persona. It would be interesting to see if he brings it to Extreme Rules when the two face-off.

But that's not all as there is another threat looming over the Universal Champion as Brock Lesnar will be returning to SmackDown this week. The Beast made his stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam. It will be exciting to see how the dynamics play out between the two with Heyman at the center of it and in what direction The Head of The Table is headed.

