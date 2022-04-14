Paul Heyman says he's the undisputed best manager ever 

WWE's Paul Heyman has claimed to be the "undisputed" best manager ever during a recent interview appearance.

Heyman recently managed Roman Reigns to victory in the main event of WrestleMania 38, where he would beat Brock Lesnar to claim both the WWE and Universal Championships. Prior to his run as Wise Man to Reigns and The Bloodline, Heyman spent the best part of two decades on-and-off as manager, or advocate, for Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with 101 WRIF, Heyman talked about Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania, implying that it helped cement his legacy as the greatest manager in wrestling history,.

“I think it’s undisputed that I am the greatest manager, advocate, and special counsel of all time. If for no other reason than the first 35 years of my stellar career on top. I am the special counsel for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, Roman Reigns who smashed, absolutely smashed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to unify the WWE and Universal Heavyweight Championships," Heyman said (H/T - SEScoops)

Is Paul Heyman really the greatest manager of all time?

Having managed both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Heyman's legacy as a manager is undeniable, but these are not the only big names that he's managed.

Heyman also advocated for the likes of Big Show, CM Punk, Ryback, and Curtis Axel. He also worked briefly for Stone Cold Steve Austin when he worked for ECW and The Undertaker (before he was The Undertaker) in WCW. The latter two were mentioned by name by Heyman in his 101 WRIF interview.

“Stone Cold Steve Austin was managed by me in WCW before he came to WWE. In between WCW and WWE, Steve Austin stopped off in ECW, which I owned at the time, so I’ve known Steve Austin for over 30 years and I’m very proud of him." (H/T - SEScoops)

Heyman appeared alongside Reigns and The Bloodline on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown in a confrontation with Shinsuke Nakamura.

What do you think of Paul Heyman's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Is Paul Heyman the greatest manager of all time? Yes No 2 votes so far