Paul Heyman says Vince McMahon could fire WWE employee within the next week

Paul Heyman told Adam Pearce on the latest episode of Talking Smack that Vince McMahon could fire the WWE official soon.

Pearce, an authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown, appeared as a guest on this week’s Talking Smack. Heyman told him that Edge is manipulating everyone by not revealing whether he wants to face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns’ special counsel says the situation is impacting WWE’s advertising for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which is currently without a main event. He added that Vince McMahon and WWE’s Board of Directors need Pearce to announce Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania matches quickly. If not, Heyman warned that Pearce could lose his job.

“Here’s a bit of inside intel for you. If you’re not fired by next Tuesday or Wednesday, then Roman Reigns and I will have the distinct honor and pleasure of watching you get fired live next Friday on SmackDown.”

As the tweet above shows, Pearce has had several disagreements with Heyman and Reigns in recent weeks. Heyman said on Talking Smack that Reigns simply does not like Pearce.

Paul Heyman’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce

Paul Heyman also discussed his 40-year relationship with Vince McMahon. He reiterated that Adam Pearce must start booking matches to avoid getting fired.

“The Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, I’ve known him for 40 years since I was 15 years old. I don’t even say Mr. McMahon, I say Vince McMahon. How many people on this planet can say that? Vince McMahon wants an answer.”

Heyman refused to confirm or deny whether, in storyline, he has actually spoken to Vince McMahon about Pearce’s position.

