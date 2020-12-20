Paul Heyman was WWE RAW Executive Director for a year, and was a part of the creative team of the Red brand until June of this year. Heyman then moved to SmackDown to be the Special Counsel of the reigning Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Heyman, who is one of the hosts of Talking Smack, the post SmackDown show, spoke about WWE RAW being the "inferior brand" and that SmackDown was the "A" show in WWE.

The Street Profits were guests on this week's Talking Smack. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was a special guest on this week's show and he asked Talking Smack co-host, Paul Heyman, his opinion on the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

"Best tag team of this generation, the most transformative tag team of 2020, undefeated RAW Tag Team champions, no one on RAW could beat them. Came to SmackDown to bring the tag team division to the Blue brand where it belongs because this is the "A" show. Not that RAW is an inferior brand, though it is. SmackDown is the superior brand because it is; because of Roman Reigns. And now you look at the tag team division, we have The Street Profits and no can compare to them. Undefeated RAW Tag Team champions, gone up against every SmackDown tag team so far - and handily put them down. Not just beat them, but beat them decisively," said Paul Heyman.

HANDFUL OF CHAMPS WIT SMOKE. pic.twitter.com/RIMugIX2wW — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) December 19, 2020

Paul Heyman called himself a "huge fan" and "huge admirer" of The Street Profits. The former WWE RAW Tag Team champions were called up to the main roster right after Heyman took charge as the Executive Director of the Red brand.

Paul Heyman as WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of WWE RAW for a year, and during that time period, he called up - and pushed - many stars on the Red brand. The likes of Aleister Black, Ricochet and The Street Profits benefitted when Heyman was in charge of WWE RAW.

Heyman can now be seen on SmackDown as the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns, and the former Advocate of Brock Lesnar has played a small part in Reigns' heel run in the company.

