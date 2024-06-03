Paul Heyman sends 2-word message after nearly breaking down into tears on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer and The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman nearly broke down in tears during a segment on this past week's SmackDown. Heyman has finally commented on the passionate speech he gave to Kevin Owens about not moving on from The Bloodline.

In a recent story on his official Instagram account, Heyman shared a clip of his segment with Owens from this past Friday on SmackDown. He also put a two-word message on the post along with a YouTube link to the video of the entire promo exchange.

"Trending Worldwide," Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman shared a message on his Instagram Story

Paul Heyman pleaded to Kevin Owens on SmackDown to stop pursuing revenge on Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. Heyman even called the Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as "thugs" during his exchange with The Prizefighter.

"These people, they're not, they're not even people; they're just bloodthirsty, sadistic thugs. They're not looking for a reason to take you out, they're looking for an excuse to take you out, and that's bad for WWE. I like you in WWE, they love you in WWE, and if you keep calling out Solo's name, they're going to do something really bad about it. I am asking you, I am pleading with you, Kevin Owens, I am begging you: back off The Bloodline, please," Heyman said. [H/T: ClutchPoints]

Paul Heyman wants Roman Reigns back on WWE TV

In the segment between Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens, the WWE Universe made it known that they wanted Roman Reigns back. Heyman agreed with the crowd before proceeding to warn Owens about Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

But before all that happened, there was a tense moment between Sikoa and Heyman backstage. The Street Champion of the Island revealed that he and his allies were already taking care of the Cody Rhodes problem. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer was baffled by what Sikoa meant by "we."

At the end of the show, Tonga and Loa defeated the Street Profits for their first-ever victory as a team in WWE. The Bloodline is gaining more and more momentum every week. With Roman Reigns reportedly finishing filming his movie and Jacob Fatu waiting in the wings, things will get more interesting on Friday nights.