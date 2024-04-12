Paul Heyman sends a bold message to Roman Reigns after his historic loss at WrestleMania 40

Following Roman Reigns' historic loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Paul Heyman sent a bold message to his Tribal Chief.

In the main event of Night Two, Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion finally ended. The main event was contested under 'Bloodline Rules' and saw interference from John Cena, The Undertaker, The Rock, and other top superstars.

On Instagram, Heyman sent a bold message directed at Reigns, claiming he was the greatest champion of this generation.

"THE GREATEST CHAMPION OF THIS OR ANY OTHER GENERATION... THE TRUE #GOAT... THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Following his loss at WrestleMania XL, Reigns is expected to take some time off from WWE television, alongside The Rock. On the RAW after WrestleMania, The Final Boss shared a segment with The American Nightmare and teased a future showdown with Rhodes, while bringing his latest WWE run to a close.

As for the rest of The Bloodline, it remains to be seen if Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso appear on this week's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns spoke highly of Paul Heyman

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns spoke very highly of Paul Heyman.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show recently, Reigns had only words of praise for the now Hall of Famer. He called the Wiseman an "incredible" and "unbelievable" man and noted his immense contributions to the pro wrestling industry. He also stated that working alongside Heyman makes a superstar feel "more comfortable".

"Paul is an incredible man, an unbelievable man. What he’s done in this business and his personal life. I know well because I work with him and am good friends with him. I have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him. Paul is like a performance enhancer. He’s like a PED. He makes you feel more comfortable," said Reigns. [H/T Fightful]

Roman Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended after he held the title for 1,316 days. His return date is yet to be revealed by WWE and it would be interesting to see what plans are in store for The Tribal Chief going forward.

Poll : Will you miss Roman Reigns while he is away from WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion