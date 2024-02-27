Paul Heyman sends a five-word message on behalf of The Bloodline

Paul Heyman took to social media to send a five-word message on behalf of The Bloodline.

The Bloodline recently added The Rock to its ranks while feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to social media, Heyman posted a selfie as he was set to handle business on behalf of his faction.

"Handling business … for The #Bloodline!" wrote Heyman.

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet:

On RAW, Heyman confronted Rhodes and asked him to withdraw his WrestleMania 40 challenge. Unfortunately, Cody was not in the mood to listen to Heyman and attacked the henchmen hired by The Wise Man.

Heyman will return to WWE television on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and he won't be alone. The Bloodline will be in full force, with The Rock set to come back on SmackDown.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock made headlines by slapping Rhodes and joining The Bloodline. He has also stated that he would make sure The American Nightmare doesn't walk out as the new WWE Champion.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.