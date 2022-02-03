Paul Heyman sends four-word message to Roman Reigns after turning on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman had a short but effective message for Roman Reigns after turning on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar were reunited earlier this year, shortly after the Special Counsel was kicked out of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns. It all turned out to be a ruse, and Lesnar paid heavily for trusting Heyman.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns interfered in Lesnar's WWE Title Match against Bobby Lashley. As fans watched in utter shock, Heyman handed over the WWE Title to Reigns, who hit Lesnar with it. Moments later, Lashley pinned The Beast Incarnate to win.

Paul Heyman has now shared a short message addressed to Reigns. The cunning wrestling veteran wrote a four-word message on Twitter, hinting that he will always be loyal to his Tribal Chief.

"THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER," said Heyman on Twitter.

Paul Heyman has had a history of betraying his clients

This isn't the first time that Heyman has betrayed his client on WWE TV. Fans who were around during Brock Lesnar's first WWE run in 2002-04 are aware of what Heyman is capable of.

In late 2002, Lesnar ended his feud with The Undertaker with a big win inside Hell In A Cell, thus retaining his WWE Title. At Survivor Series 2002, Heyman turned on Lesnar during his Championship bout with Big Show, which resulted in the latter winning the Title. This betrayal turned Lesnar into the one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE at the time.

Back in 2013, Heyman turned on current AEW star CM Punk. At SummerSlam, Punk met Brock Lesnar in a dream encounter. He came quite close to taming The Beast Incarnate, but Heyman's interference cost him the match.

Lesnar was aware of Heyman's past betrayal, but decided to give him another chance. This proved to be a big mistake on his part, and he is no longer the WWE Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lesnar is the winner of the Royal Rumble match, though, and will face Reigns at WrestleMania 38. He would want nothing but to get his hands on Heyman after what happened at Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John