Paul Heyman sends heartfelt message to Roman Reigns on the one-year anniversary of their alliance

It was exactly one year ago when Roman Reigns joined hands with Paul Heyman and the alliance has turned out to be gold. On the first anniversary of their alliance, Paul Heyman has sent a very special message to his Tribal Chief.

Heyman sent out the following tweet, claiming that he was rescued by Roman Reigns. He went on to praise the Universal Champion before ending with a bold statement that they have just begun:

"EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @WWERomanReigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and [sic] titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE ... and we've only just begun!" wrote Paul Heyman in his tweet.

Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam 2020 last year after a hiatus and attacked "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The next week on SmackDown, it was revealed that Reigns has now joined hands with Paul Heyman, a move that shocked the entire WWE Universe. Paul Heyman has since served as the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, being by his side all the time.

Paul Heyman will play a massive role in the upcoming feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Ever since Roman Reigns joined hands with Paul Heyman, fans have wanted to see the reaction of Heyman's former client and Reigns' arch-rival Brock Lesnar. Last week at WWE SummerSlam 2021, the Beast Incarnate finally made his long-awaited return to WWE and confronted the Universal Champion. The expressions on both Roman Reigns' and Paul Heyman's faces were priceless.

This past week on SmackDown, WWE started the build to this major feud as The Usos accused Paul Heyman of knowing about the return of Brock Lesnar. Heyman denied the accusations and claimed that he will remain by the side of The Tribal Chief.

There are clear tensions between Heyman and The Bloodline, but Roman Reigns has been surprisingly calm so far. Is it the calm before the storm? What will happen when Brock Lesnar returns and destroys Roman Reigns in the ring?

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's alliance? Do you think Heyman will turn on Reigns and go back to Brock Lesnar?

