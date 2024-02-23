Paul Heyman sends an interesting message to The Rock and Roman Reigns after The Bloodline's major actions

The Bloodline has once again been making all the big moves in WWE. Faction member Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message to The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Heyman were the founders of The Bloodline when they joined forces in 2021. As of 2024, the group consists of five members, including Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock, who was the latest addition.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman recalled The Rock's first official promo after joining The Bloodline. This past Friday on SmackDown, The Great One addressed the WWE Universe after turning heel and slapping Cody Rhodes.

On SmackDown, The People's Champion boldly claimed that he would make sure Rhodes wouldn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new WWE Champion. Taking to Instagram, Heyman claimed that The Tribal Chief agreed with The Great One.

"YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF AGREES WITH THE ROCK," wrote Heyman.

Vince Russo isn't happy with The Rock's involvement in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' storyline

The Rock had initially stepped up as Roman Reigns' challenger for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, after the WrestleMania Press Conference, Triple H confirmed the rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE creative writer mentioned that The Rock simply wasn't brought back to the company to compete in a Triple-Threat Match. Russo said:

"Rock is arguably the biggest star in the history of wrestling, not to mention movies, television, entertainement. This guy is a megastar. Bro you ain't bringing him back to put him in a triple threat. I don't care who is in the triple threat. You are not bringing a guy like Rock back to be in a triple threat , you are not."

The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to play a major role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

