WWE veteran feels disappointed following recent developments involving The Rock (Exclusive)

The Rock's return to WWE has been poorly handled by the creative department, according to former writer Vince Russo.

While The Great One made his return to seemingly set up a feud between him and Roman Reigns, recent developments have led to him allying with the Tribal Chief and standing against Cody Rhodes. Furthermore, the significant fan support behind The American Nightmare has also led to indecisiveness regarding whether a Rock vs. Roman match would happen at WrestleMania.

An idea to put The Rock in a triple threat match with Cody and Roman Reigns has recently been making the rounds, much to the chagrin of Vince Russo. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"Rock is arguably the biggest star in the history of wrestling, not to mention movies, television, entertainement. This guy is a megastar. Bro you ain't bringing him back to put him in a triple threat. I don't care who is in the triple threat. You are not bringing a guy like Rock back to be in a triple threat , you are not." [5:37 onwards]

The former WWE writer has previously commented on The Rock's popularity

While Vince Russo clearly holds The Rock in high regard, he also believes that the superstar's popularity has taken a hit due to his political moves.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the veteran stated:

"I don't think the Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock and there will never ever be another Rock but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan."

As of now, it remains to be seen how The Rock's storyline in WWE will progress in the coming months.

