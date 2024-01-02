"People don't like that" - Former WWE employee suggests unique reason for The Rock's diminished popularity (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the Rock has lost a bit of his popularity of late.

The Brahma Bull made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW Day 1. The veteran star laid the smackdown on Jinder Mahal and then hinted that he wanted to go after the Head of the Table Roman Reigns.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the People's Champ lost a bit of his popularity after he aired his political aspirations. The former writer felt that the star's political views alienated a section of the casual fans. However, Russo made it clear that Rock was still immensely popular, and there was no one else on his level.

"I don't think the Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock and there will never ever be another Rock but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan." [From 4:58 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if WWE does indeed move forward with Rock vs. Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

