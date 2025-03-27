Paul Heyman sends a message ahead of Roman Reigns' appearance on WWE SmackDown 

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. Leading up to this contest, Reigns is set to make an appearance on SmackDown this week, and Heyman has now sent a message ahead of the upcoming show.

Ad

This Friday night, March 28, The Tribal Chief will be making an appearance on the blue brand's show in London during WWE's European tour. He will be in attendance to sign the contract to make his match with Punk and Rollins official for WrestleMania 41.

Before Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman could appear, the latter uploaded a story on his Instagram in which he sent a message. Uploading the video of a plane at an airport, Heyman wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Your Tribal Chief and his Wiseman are on their way to London."

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's story below:

A screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story [Credit: @paulheyman on Instagram]

Paul Heyman had sent a message about Roman Reigns' contract signing earlier as well

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns' appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown is not a run-of-the-mill occurrence. This Friday night, Reigns will be signing the contract and making one of the biggest Triple Threat matches in the promotion's history official at This year's Show of Shows.

Ad

Ahead of this spectacle, Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman sent a message. On X (formerly Twitter), Heyman posted a tweet in which he hyped the upcoming contract signing that will take place on the Nick Aldis-led blue brand.

He wrote:

"THIS FRIDAY --- LIVE FROM THE O2 ARENA IN LONDON, UK --- THE CONTRACT SIGNING OF ALL CONTRACT SIGNINGS! @WWE #Smackdown @USANetwork."

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

The last time Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins shared the ring, things ended up in a massive brawl. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming contract signing will once again lead to three of WWE's biggest superstars engaging in another brawl or if anyone gets the upper hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback