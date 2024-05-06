Paul Heyman sends a message after confessing that he hasn't talked to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania XL

Paul Heyman has reacted to his confession that he hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns since the latter's big loss at WrestleMania XL.

At The Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief's title reign of 1,316 days as WWE Universal Champion finally came to an end. Cody Rhodes finally finished the story by dethroning Reigns.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman recently revealed to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that he hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 40. He also told Aldis that he couldn't subject Reigns to the chaos that was going on within The Bloodline and, hence, pulled him out of the WWE Draft.

The Wiseman has now responded to the comments in his latest Instagram story and reminded fans to check out the segment if they missed it.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' story

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman had a chat with FOX News Digital and opened up about a variety of topics. While speaking about Reigns, he stated that his story is the most unique one in sports entertainment history:

"I would suggest that Roman Reigns’ story is the most unique in the history of sports entertainment, because the accomplishments of his family alone measure up to any other alleged dynasty that may try to claim the bragging rights the most accomplished in the history of our industry. And to take control of that narrative and try to disrupt a status quo of enormous greatness requires not only a level of bravery but ambition that few have ever risen up to the challenge regarding." [H/T FOX News Digital]

Reigns is currently on a well-deserved hiatus that might last several months. Fans are already missing The Tribal Chief on WWE TV and are anxiously waiting to see him back in action. He is bound to receive a loud ovation when he finally returns to WWE TV.