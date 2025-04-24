Paul Heyman sends a message to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk after forming new Seth Rollins faction

Paul Heyman has sent a message after forming a new faction with Seth Rollins, targeting Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This comes after he pulled off the shock of the decade at WrestleMania, along with Rollins, forming a faction with him and the former Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker.

At WrestleMania, Paul Heyman pulled the ultimate swerve as he confounded everyone. He appeared with CM Punk as his best friend, and fans thought that he would be conflicted about whom to help between Reigns and Punk. However, at the crucial moment, when it looked like he had betrayed Reigns, he hit Punk with a low blow after having handed him a steel chair.

The machinations were not done yet, as he helped Roman Reigns beat down Punk, and then urged him to do the same to Rollins. This time, though, it was Reigns who was at the wrong end of the low blow from Heyman. In a huge twist, The Wiseman sided with Seth Rollins, and the two of them have now also recruited Bron Breakker to their faction.

"We Punk'd out a Rebel and Dethroned a Tribal Chief ... all in one historic Ball Bustin' WrestleMania Moment!" Heyman wrote on X.

With such a strong faction now, who they recruit next could determine what happens in the future. Although another member is not certain, that would appear to be the plan. The coming weeks should reveal more of what's happening on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk have their work cut out for them at the moment.

