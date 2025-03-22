Paul Heyman sends a message after Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins collide on WWE SmackDown

The Wiseman Paul Heyman has shared his first post on X/Twitter following tonight's chaotic ending of SmackDown. Paul Heyman thanked the fans in Bologna before leaving the city with the OTC.

The final segment of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins confront each other in the ring. It didn't take long before a brawl broke out. WWE's security had to get involved to separate the three stars as the show went off the air.

Paul Heyman has now shared a post on X/Twitter following the brawl that closed out SmackDown. Check it out below:

"Thank you Bologna, Your #TribalChief and his humble #Wiseman appreciate your love, respect, admiration, adulation, affirmation and worship!"

A massive Triple Threat Match has now been made official following the events of SmackDown. At WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will compete in a blockbuster match. Even though the match won't be contested for a title belt, it's a must-see encounter as it features three of the biggest stars in WWE today.

Punk has never headlined WrestleMania, but it seems like his dream might finally come to fruition this April if the Triple Threat Match ends up being the final bout of Night One.

