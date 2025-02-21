Paul Heyman sends a message after The Rock announces blockbuster WWE return

WWE veteran Paul Heyman messaged fans shortly after The Rock's massive announcement. He urged them to visit his website for all the breaking news about The Bloodline.

The Great One is mere hours away from making a big return to WWE. The WWE legend will return on tonight's episode of SmackDown. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, fans are wondering what might be the reason for the big return.

Hours after The Rock's big announcement, The Wiseman Paul Heyman sent a message to the WWE Universe on X. He urged fans to join his official website to keep up with all the breaking news about The Bloodline. Check out the tweet below:

"GET ALL THE BREAKING NEWS FROM THE ISLAND OF RELEVANCY," he wrote.

Paul Heyman on The Rock vs Roman Reigns possibly happening at WrestleMania 39

Two years ago, Paul Heyman had a chat with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast.

He discussed several topics and also talked about what would have happened if The Great One had wrestled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"Your body knows how to absorb the punishment you take. Could Dwayne Johnson have comeback and put together a classic 15-minute memorable match with Roman Reigns without going through that training? I bet he could. I bet, based on his knowledge in the ring, his supreme psychology that made him such a huge star, the people we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just that he'll push himself beyond his own limit, we could have had a great 15-minute match." [H/T Fightful]

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be a must-see now that Dwayne Johnson has been confirmed to appear. With The Show of Shows mere weeks away, many fans wonder if The Final Boss is about to add himself to the 'Mania card in some capacity.

