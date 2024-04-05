Paul Heyman sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman has taken to social media to issue a message to the fans ahead of his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The Wise Man is one of the most important figures in the history of the wrestling business, as he's played a major role in the success of many wrestlers. He also changed the landscape of the industry with ECW, a promotion that he used to run. Heyman is currently a member of The Bloodline, one of the biggest factions in the company. He is also Roman Reigns' special counsel.

After this week's SmackDown, Paul Heyman will be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. Ahead of his induction, he took to X to send a message to the fans. You can check it out below.

"Take a deep breath everybody… #WrestleMania weekend is upon us… Are you as hyped as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen A. Smith are for the #PaulofFame? In the meantime, check out the sunrise over the east side of Manhattan with a view from Billionaire’s Row NYC. #KingofNewYork. #NightMayor of Philadelphia. #Wiseman for the Island of Relevancy," wrote Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman heaped praise on his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

The Wise Man and The Tribal Chief began working together on WWE TV in the summer of 2022 after the latter returned to the company as a heel. Roman Reigns is currently one of the biggest heels in the industry, and he's on a historic run as champion.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman praised Roman and stated that the latter would fit into any era.

"That’s why he would fit into any era–whether it’s in the 70’s against Sammartino, the 80’s against Hulk Hogan, the 90’s in the Dangerous Alliance, the Attitude Era against Stone Cold and The Rock and DX, the John Cena era of The Doctor of Thugonomics, or now in the tenure being enjoyed by Roman Reigns, in his own era he created, when he lifted the whole industry out of the pandemic and into unfathomable heights that no one could have imagined or dreamt of back in August of 2020," said Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Are you excited for Heyman's WWE HOF induction? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion