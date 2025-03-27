Paul Heyman sends one final message before blockbuster Triple Threat contract signing on WWE SmackDown

The Wiseman Paul Heyman sent a message a day before this week's massive contract signing on SmackDown. The signing will feature Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

The feud that kicked off at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE will culminate at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will compete in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

In the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will sign the contract for the much-anticipated match at 'Mania. Paul Heyman sent a message on X ahead of the massive segment.

"THIS FRIDAY --- LIVE FROM THE 02 ARENA IN LONDON, UK --- THE CONTRACT SIGNING OF ALL CONTRACT SIGNINGS! @WWE #Smackdown @USANetwork," he wrote.

CM Punk talks about working with Paul Heyman in OVW

CM Punk and Heyman go way back and are the best of friends. On the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast,

Punk said the following about working with The Wiseman in OVW:

"I dedicated myself to learning as much as I can in that window I thought I had until I get fired. That meant Heyman would fly into Lousiville at 9-10 p.m. on a Tuesday, I’d pick him up at the airport, we’d go right to the Davis Arena, and I’d either watch him just write TV and format it, and he did it like it as me making a cup of coffee. He’s doing all this stuff and he slides it over to me, ‘What do you think? What don’t you understand?’ I learned how to format a show, I learned how to time out a show, half second in and out for commercials. I learned all this stuff. ‘What do you think of this idea? What would you do?’" [H/T Fightful]

Many fans believe Paul Heyman could turn on Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 41 or at the event itself. Only time will tell if Heyman ends up leaving The OTC for either of his two opponents.

