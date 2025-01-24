Paul Heyman sends a tease before WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is a few hours away, and Paul Heyman has sent a tease. The Wiseman has hinted that there is a possibility that he may make his presence felt on the blue brand this Friday.

The last time Heyman was seen in a WWE ring was at ringside at RAW's premiere on Netflix. He was there when Roman Reigns finally won back the Ula Fala and would have personally put it around the OTC's neck if The Rock hadn't come out and done the honor.

Since then, neither he nor Reigns have been seen, which is interesting, considering they have a good reason to celebrate. Nevertheless, Paul Heyman has taken to X to share what could potentially be a tweet teasing his return.

The tweet in question is simply a picture of him on the mic during a recent episode of SmackDown. This could suggest that he will be at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for this week's episode.

Of course, usually, an appearance from The Wiseman is accompanied by one from the Original Tribal Chief. However, at this point, there is no telling what the future holds for tomorrow night's show.

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for his help at Survivor Series

A potential appearance on SmackDown aside, there is a lot of buzz surrounding Paul Heyman. After all, his return to WWE was nothing short of emphatic, as it was alongside CM Punk. The Wiseman enlisted the help of The Best in the World for the Bloodline Civil War at Survivor Series: WarGames.

However, Punk's help did not come cheap, as it was later revealed that Heyman would owe him a favor in return for his support. So far, there have been no hints suggesting what it may be. However, Punk has discussed potentially cashing it in at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Universe is curious to see what exactly this favor is. There have been a lot of theories surrounding it. If Punk's word holds true, all will be revealed on February 1, 2025, at the Royal Rumble.

