Paul Heyman set to wrestle in a WWE ring for the first time in six years on SmackDown

Paul Heyman, the "special counsel" to the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, laid out a special challenge this week on WWE SmackDown. He dared Adam Pearce to face him in a match, so Heyman is set to compete in a WWE ring for the first time since 2014.

The challenge happened live on WWE SmackDown. Reigns kicked off the show, and he was extremely upset by Pearce's deception last week. The WWE Universal Champion threatened to pull out of his match at WWE Royal Rumble. Pearce responded by disrespecting Paul Heyman, and Reigns told his "special counsel" to teach Pearce a lesson.

Paul Heyman is one of the best mic workers and managers in WWE history. He's also occasionally competed in the ring. Most notably, he battled CM Punk during their feud in 2013. Meanwhile, Pearce is a retired wrestler, and he has repeatedly clashed with Heyman and Reigns in recent weeks.

Pearce might be eager to get his hands on Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar's former advocate was responsible for Pearce's entrance into the Gauntlet Match to determine Reigns' challenger a few weeks ago. Heyman has disrespected Pearce's authority, so the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion probably wants some revenge.

Will Paul Heyman's feud with Adam Pearce continue?

Paul Heyman was fired up by Pearce's defiance, so he challenged him to a match in the main event of WWE SmackDown. Pearce accepted the challenge, so the match is official. Roman Reigns ended the segment by claiming that Pearce will learn his lesson by the end of the night.

Pearce's match with Heyman feels like the culmination to their recent feud. Reigns, Heyman and Jey Uso will probably continue to clash with the WWE official after this show. But the main event match between Heyman and Pearce could conclude their brief individual conflict.

Paul Heyman last competed inside a WWE ring on an episode of Monday Night RAW in December 2014. He took on Chris Jericho in a Street Fight that ended in a draw. Heyman's not a wrestler, but he's surely an engaging storyteller.