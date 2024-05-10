Paul Heyman shared details of important plans for The Bloodline with top female star

Paul Heyman shared an interesting backstage tidbit about The Bloodline with a top female star. The star in question, Ronda Rousey, opened up about the same in her autobiography.

Sami Zayn was kicked out of Roman Reigns' faction in early 2023, during the final moments of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Underdog from the Underground refused to attack a helpless Kevin Owens and that left Reigns irate. Zayn then attacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. The show ended with Roman and company beating the tar out of Owens and Zayn.

In her autobiography, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey revealed that Paul Heyman told her backstage details about the Stamford-based company's plans for Zayn and The Bloodline. Heyman told Rousey that Zayn's turning against the heel stable was planned a year in advance. Ronda also mentioned in her book that WWE told her that they do not plan that far in advance.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn on joining The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with ESPN last year and opened up about joining forces with Roman Reigns and his cronies. Here's what the current Intercontinental Champion said:

"My stuff with Knoxville had to happen to kind of be the linchpin, the launching pad for the whole thing. My whole thing was like, man, I've been humiliated, and I need to recover. I need respect, and this is how I get respect. So that's the logical direction -- to go to The Bloodline." [H/T ESPN]

Zayn went on to battle Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber 2023 Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, Zayn failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief that night. The Underdog from the Underground then teamed up with Kevin Owens and the duo took on The Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

