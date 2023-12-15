Paul Heyman shares cryptic update amid CM Punk WWE betrayal speculation

CM Punk's WWE return has rocked the company to its core. Many fans believe that there is a chance that Paul Heyman could turn his back on Roman Reigns and return to the side of The Best In the World.

Punk and Heyman were a formidable team, and the former World Champion made it clear in a recent promo that he was his "wise man first." This has led to speculation that there could be a plan for Punk to take Heyman back, especially since there has been recent talk of Reigns returning from WWE in the coming years.

Heyman recently shared an interesting message about being mysterious on his Instagram stories that has only added further fuel to the current fire.

Is Paul Heyman teasing something with this message?

Roman Reigns will return tonight on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown tonight for the first time since Crown Jewel and many fans are interested in seeing what he has to say.

This will likely be his final appearance of 2023, and he has several stars who could confront him and push for an opportunity at The Royal Rumble. The likes of LA Knight and Randy Orton are the most obvious challengers, even though Knight already lost at Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman will be in his corner as ever, and Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will have much to answer for since Randy Orton's recent return has seemingly shaken the foundations of The Bloodline.

Could the current issues within The Bloodline lead to Paul Heyman finally turning his back on Roman Reigns and reuniting with CM Punk?

