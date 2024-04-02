Paul Heyman shares interesting details about the ending to the Bloodline story

The Bloodline is probably one of the strongest factions in WWE in the past few years. While the faction has seen many members come and go, Paul Heyman, who has been one of the core members of the group, shared some interesting details about the ending of the faction's story.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been a part of the Bloodline since its inception. Currently, the group consists of The Tribal Chief, The Wiseman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock. While speaking with Phil Schneider of TheRinger.com, Heyman spoke about the number of times the storyline for the faction's ending was written.

"I think I would suggest the ending of this story has already been rewritten multiple times because the world has changed since the inception of the Bloodline story. Therefore, what was a clear vision of how this should play out almost four years ago changed along the way based on not only the audience’s investment in the characters and the stories but the world itself—society itself, pop culture itself, sports culture itself has all changed, and now we can see the trajectory that we’ve been on takes us so much further than we ever initially imagined."

Which Bloodline member will be inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall Of Fame?

The Wiseman will finally be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. Heyman's contributions to the wrestling world are probably unmatchable. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry and providing fans with memories over the years.

The WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony is scheduled to air after WWE SmackDown this week. The Wiseman will be inducted by his Tribal Chief this weekend. The two members of the dominant faction have shared a special bond over the past few years. While many stars have left Reigns' side, Heyman has been his constant.